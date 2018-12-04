This online educational platform gives students access to 5,000 educational materials in Arabic, covering a multitude of subjects relevant to school stages starting from kindergarten to grade 12. The platform targets millions of Arab students around the world and seeks to enrich Arabic content on the internet. At the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), I have always sought to promote the Arabic language throughout the Centre’s activities and publications, ensuring that these Arabic publications are written in a correct and eloquent language. In 2008, the ECSSR held a specialised conference on the Arabic language titled “Arabic Language and Education: A Futuristic Vision of Development.” In addition to the UAE’s efforts, many Arab countries play a key role in preserving the Arabic language, through their universities and specialised institutions; yet, the path to reach the desired goals is still very long; and the promotion of Arabic language requires coordinated, relentless, and enormous efforts as well as a comprehensive vision that is shared among Arab countries. There is no denying that the Arabic language is exposed to serious and increasing risks, and I believe that were it not for the Holy Quran, the Arabic language would have been in a more critical situation.