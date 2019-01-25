On a recent day during the school winter break, when children took a sabbatical from the grind of home work, lessons and routine; and parents happily joined them in bending a few rules, my friend’s five-year-old son developed discomfort in his neck that soon aggravated into a sharp pain with intermittent headaches. My friend turned to Dr Google for some insight. Dr Google not only floods you with a sea of information, but can shake awake the hypochondriac in you for on the other side of her self-diagnostic search, the anxious mother was convinced that her son’s symptoms were concurrent with a range of diseases associated with the central nervous system. As she threw herself on a frantic search for a Neurologist, her husband, after reading about ‘text neck syndrome’ in this newspaper (Do you have text neck syndrome?), took the slouching child off the radiant glow of his sleek tablet and sent him out to play. The sleek gizmo that had become his best companion over the holidays had become a pain in the neck, literally.