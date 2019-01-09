Caught like a sitting duck, out in the open with no tunnels or alleyways down which to disappear, it scurried back and forth, back and forth while its tormentor flapped this way and that, blocking off its moves. It was, honestly, like watching a macabre dance in which only one of the two partners would emerge alive. A bizarre dance to the death. And what was I doing? Nothing at first, to be truthful. I was practically hypnotised by the spectacle. Then, when I realised that the bird was more intent on taunting and in no hurry to go for the kill, I loosened a shoe and flung it with terrible aim, about five metres. It was enough, however, to alarm the bird, which looked up to the skies anticipating an even bigger predator, such as an eagle.