People enjoy carols and festive treats during a surprise Santa visit at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dear Santa,

I know it’s about 50 years since I last wrote to you. Back then I think I asked for a shiny new bicycle and some Lego. If my memory serves me right, you did indeed deliver — but how you got the bike down the chimney I still haven’t figured out to this day. But that all is part of the magic of Christmas.

Santa, I know you’re a very busy man this time of year, your army of elves working hard in the workshop making all of the new toys that will be delivered to all the lucky boys and girls around the world. I hope Rudolph and the other reindeer that will be pulling your sleigh on its magical mystery tour around the world have plenty of hay and fodder — and are all set for their big night’s work.

I have to admit that I don’t need any toys this year. I just hope that every child you visit gets what they want this Christmas.

Santa, I know a lot of things you are asked for are beyond your control. Nevertheless, you do your best not to disappoint, and thank you for that.

I know it’s a bit cliched to ask for peace on earth and goodwill to all, but that is something that we all need in very large doses indeed. If you can swing it, then please, kindly make it go as far as you can.

Santa, I have to admit that I am indeed more than little worried about you and your workshop. I’ve been reading a lot recently about how the world is getting warmer, how we can’t seem to stop it, and how there’s less and less sea ice. With your workshop up on the North Pole, I really am beginning to fear for its long-term future. Will we see a day, Santa, when there’s no ice up there, nowhere for the polar bears and seals to live, and your workshop has to close down.

I know you can’t fix it, but, if by even believing in you, in the spirit of giving, in the goodness of mankind and our ability to do things properly and make things right, that would be the best Christmas present ever — even better than that bicycle and Lego you squeezed down the chimney so long ago. - Mick O'Reilly

I’d hate to see your production facilities outsourced to sweatshops, where more children would be forced into virtual slavery just to produce the goods consumed at Christmas. Right now up the North Pole, the elves are happy in their workshop, you’re using best practices to meet your pressing quotas this time of year, and long may that continue.

As a little boy — like all children then and now — I believed that you had the ability to make wishes come true, that believing in you would make things better. You were and remain the spirit of Christmas — a giant sack full of promise and giving.

Santa, forgive me for reminding you that there are a lot of homeless children around the world right now. Many are living in horrible conditions in refugee camps, many are sleeping rough in big cities in Europe, and many find it hard to believe in the spirit of Christmas just right now.

Somehow, Santa, I hope that as many of those children as possible are touched by your magic, even if only for one day. What a difference that would make.

I don’t want anything for myself this year. But I do have a very big ask for everyone else.

