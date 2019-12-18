From old classics to new offerings, we round up films to watch before December 25

The holiday season brings with it small comforts — marshmallows dipped in hot chocolate, questionable sweaters, family get-togethers, gifts under the tree, and of course, a Christmas film or two to transport us to a world where anything is possible.

George Albert Smith’s 1898 film ‘Santa Claus’ is widely considered to be the first Christmas film ever made. But more than a century later, the tradition of these seasonal adventures continues — from classics like ‘Home Alone’ to newcomers like ‘The Christmas Chronicles’.

Ahead of this year’s festivities, here’s our list of 10 movies to watch before December 25.

1. ‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Where to watch: Google Play, Apple TV, Cinema Akil on select days

Mischievous eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left home alone when his family travels to France. At first he revels in his newfound freedom. But soon he finds himself needing to outsmart two thieves — Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) — who try to break in. Fun fact: Robert De Niro was considered before Pesci booked the role.

2. ‘The Santa Clause’ (1994)

Where to watch: Wavo

Divorced father Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and his son Charlie find that Santa Claus has fallen off their roof on Christmas Eve. At the North Pole, Scott is given the directive to replace Santa and must convince his loved ones — and himself — of his ludicrous new identity.

3. ‘Elf’ (2003)

Where to watch: Netflix

Will Ferrell stars in this outrageous comedy about Buddy, a human who grows up among elves and discovers that he is not an elf. He leaves the North Pole for New York to find his biological father. Directed by Jon Favreau.

4. ‘The Holiday’ (2006)

Where to watch: Apple TV

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) have guy problems. The women decide to switch homes in each other’s countries on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean to escape, but end up falling in love with local men — Graham (Jude Law) and Miles (Jack Black).

5. ‘Serendipity’ (2001)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet at Bloomingdales in New York during the holiday season, where they both grab for the same pair of gloves. Though they are already in relationships, they find themselves drawn to one another. After going their separate ways, they rely on fate to bring them back together.

6. ‘Rise of the Guardians’ (2012)

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV

‘Rise of the Guardians’ is a stunningly made animated film about young Jack Frost (Chris Pine), who is enlisted by the Guardians — Santa Claus/North (Alec Baldwin), the Tooth Fairy/Tooth (Isla Fisher), the Easter Bunny/Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and Sandy/the Sandman — to stop Pitch Black (Jude Law) from engulfing the world and its dreams.

7. ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

Young siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce want to catch Santa Claus on camera. They get more than they bargained for when Santa (Kurt Russell) comes barrelling into town and enlists their help. Nostalgic charm, humour and innocence ensue. The film also features Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell’s real-life step son.

8. ‘Shazam!’ (2019)

Where to watch: Apple TV

14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) transforms into adult male superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) and must learn how to use his newfound powers. Though technically a superhero movie, many have argued that the light-hearted ‘Shazam!’ fits the bill for Christmas. Youthful hijinks, family dynamics and learning to believe in yourself are all main themes. There’s even a Christmas tree!

9. ‘A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish’ (2019)

Where to watch: Netflix

Aspiring singer-songwriter Kat Emerson (Laura Marano) is mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters. She works a dreamless job as a singing elf. One thing makes it more bearable — her new co-worker Nick (Gregg Sulkin), the chiselled young man who works as Santa. In this modern day take on fairy tale Cinderella, Kat gets invited to an esteemed Wintergarden Christmas Gala… the rest is history.

10. ‘Holiday Rush’ (2019)

Where to watch: Netflix