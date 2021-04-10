1 of 4
It was as close as it could get as Royal Challengers Bangalore scampered to a two-wicket win over the mighty Mumbai Indians to start off IPL 2021 in Chennai on Friday. The slow and two-paced wicket at the Chepauk provided a more even contest, with AB de Villiers making the difference with a belligerent 48 for Virat Kohli's men. The narrow loss for Mumbai meant their opening match jinx continues, though they may not be unduly perturbed with it. (Compiled by Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor)
Image Credit: IPL
2 of 4
Celebrities set an example for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Anti-vaxxers are being sent a message loud and clear as more and more celebrities are lining up for their COVID-19 jab. Singer Joe Jonas and actor-wife Sophie Turner are the latest to post a selfie of their bandaged forearms, while advocating the importance of getting vaccinating against the dangers of the pandemic. The couple aren’t alone, with last week Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds also advocating the same message, while the US steps up its rollout in a bid to have everyone vaccinated by the summer. Britney Spears, Hugh Jackman, Mariah Carey, Noami Watts are only some of the celebrity names to be added to the list in recent weeks. If there was ever a time to follow by example, then this is it.
Image Credit: FX
3 of 4
Reiterating legal consequences of breach of trust in UAE a significant move The UAE Public Prosecution has issued a new notification that seeks to raise awareness among community members on the legal measures in place to counter any breach of trust by anyone in the UAE. The Public Prosecution quoted Article 404 of the federal penal code, stipulating that anyone “shall be sentenced to detention or to a fine”, who embezzles, uses or dilapidates amounts, bills or any other movable property to the prejudice of those entitled, whenever the said movable property is delivered to him or her on the basis of deposit, lease, pledge, loan for consumption or proxy. This is undoubtedly a very important step in securing public confidence in the legal measures in place to secure the rights of goods and service providers in the country. The UAE already has very stringent legal measures in place to secure such rights and the reiteration by Public Prosecution of the legal consequences of any breach of trust by anyone will go a long way in further strengthening the UAE’s image as one of the most business-friendly nations in the world. [COMMENT BY: Sanjib Kumar Das, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
4 of 4
Philip will be missed for his charity work, and his comedy At any other time it would have been a grand affair attended by thousands however due to the pandemic, the funeral of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will need to be rather more subdued. Buckingham Palace announced the sad news yesterday that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 99 – just two months shy of his 100th birthday - but because there are still many restrictions in Britain due to COVID-19, officials have said that there will not be a state funeral but gun salutes will take place across the UK, in Gibraltar and from warships at sea. Philip, who had been discharged from hospital in February following a heart problem, had recently received the vaccine, along with the Queen. He will be missed not just for his charitable work around the world but also for his hilarious, if a little controversial, comments. One of my favourites is the one directed at expats in Abu Dhabi in 2011. “Are you running away from something?” Rest in peace. Imran Malik, Assistant Editor
Image Credit: Reuters