Dubai’s global stature affirmed yet again with fight against COVID-19: It is indeed heartening to see how the residents of Dubai have expressed positive feelings about the way this city has charted its course in the fight against COVID-19. Both Emiratis and residents living in Dubai feel that this is the best place they could have been during the pandemic. This is a huge statement of faith and confidence in not just Dubai’s world-class health-care infrastructure, but in the city’s overall atmosphere and the quality of life it offers that have always allowed it to be accorded a special position in the global community. It goes to show that Dubai and the UAE have always had the wherewithal to rise up to the challenge, year on year, and deliver the services that are expected – come rain or shine. - Sanjib Kumar Das, Assistant Editor
In a generational clash, anarchy is not an option: The Wall Street has been witnessing wild swings in some of the particularly non-descript stocks last week, questioning the basics of laissez-faire, where price discovery has to be free and fair. What is happening on the market is a socio-economic revolt. United by a common motive, a group of digital natives has taken on the might of short sellers making GameStop, a money-losing video game chain, into the hottest stock in ages. Clearly, the GameStop saga is a generational clash and a battle for control of the markets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has rightly stepped into the clash to prevent anarchy, but the regulator will struggle to define which group is morally upright. - Babu Das Augustine, Banking Editor
Virus mutations dim vaccine spurred optimism: Even as two more vaccines lead up to being approved, the increasing number of COVID-19 variants and increased risk of spread is putting a damper on vaccine-spurred euphoria. The fear of resistant mutations of the virus and the inefficacy of existing vaccines against these variants is a matter of trepidation for many. The key to mitigating these fears to know exactly which mutations are cropping up and where. The US has started doing a sample-based evaluation to understand the spread of variants there. One thing is clear, even as vaccine-producers make history with speed of development, trials and distribution, the COVID-19 fight could be a long one for the world. - Dona Cherian, Assistant Online Editor
The ‘Snyder Cut’ is finally releasing: After years of waiting and anticipating, DC fans can finally rejoice as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ or the ‘Snyder Cut’, as it is popular known, readies for release. The director’s four-hour project, a re-edited and re-shot version of the 2017 original, will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max. While the streaming platform isn’t available to UAE users, one can hope that the fabled version of the film will get a cinematic release here to appease fans. The original ‘Justice League’ faced many difficulties during production, resulting in director Joss Whedon finishing the project. The superhero film, featuring an ensemble cast of Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (The Flash), was not well received by fans or critics. DC purists are hopeful the ‘Snyder Cut’ will rectify the wrongs from the film’s first outing, which included choppy editing and bad graphics. - Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor
Lebanon is falling into an abyss: There is uneasy calm in Tripoli, Lebanon’s poverty-stricken northern city, after days of violent protests over awful living conditions and the COVID-19 lockdown. Lebanon has been a tinderbox for months now. It has been hit with the worst economic crisis since end of the civil war in 1990. The currency has lost 80 per cent of its value and prices have jumped an unbelievable 144 per cent. To add to the misery, on August 4, an explosion that looked like an atomic blast at Beirut port killed 200 and left vast parts of the city destroyed. The fact is, troubled Lebanon is in no position to deal with so many crises on its own, most wrought by the squabbling, self-centred and often venal politicians that rule the country. It needs help. - Omar Shariff, International Editor
Australian Open starts getting up to speed: Given the COVID-19 drama and strictly enforced hotel-room quarantine for more than 90 players, a glimmer of hope may be on the horizon at the Australian Open. The final groups of competitors in isolation have been allowed out of their rooms to begin training and warming up for the first Grand Slam competition of the season. And the signs were getting better of a smooth and successful event as Victoria State government has agreed to allow around 30,000 fans a day at Melbourne Park — around 50 per cent of the usual attendance, when the Open begins on February State. Given the strict measures to combat coronavirus in Australia, here’s hoping the event and society as a whole, can steer clear of the virus. - Matt Smith, Sports Editor
