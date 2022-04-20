UAE's Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was a man of a great vision; a dreamer, a pioneer, a builder. Above all he was a great humanitarian. And it is only fitting that we commemorate his memory with the Zayed Humanitarian Day on 19th of Ramadan.

The memory of the founding father of this nation shall live forever in us. His legacy continues to guide this country. His principles constitute the cornerstone of this nation. The development process he initiated have reached unparalleled milestones in record time.

Sheikh Zayed had a very significant influence on our region. Along the founders of this nation, he achieved the only successful union in the Arabs’ modern history, the union of the UAE in 1971.

Today, the 50-year-old union of seven emirates, boasts a top place in no less than 100 global indices of the best in development, infrastructure, health, education, women empowerment, application of the law, transparency, efficient governance, competitiveness and ease of doing business.

That is the legacy of Zayed the dreamer, the builder. His vision, insight and projecting the future continue to inspire this nation and its leaders.

The legacy of Zayed, the pioneer

Sheikh Zayed was behind the idea of another unity effort, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which in 1981 brought together six Arab Gulf states to form a strong bloc that has managed despite the successive crises to preserve the security, stability and prosperity of the Gulf people for the past 4 decades. The GCC is the legacy of Zayed, the pioneer.

Today, we celebrate his humanitarian legacy upon which the UAE has built its reputation as one of the top donor countries. Zayed’s generosity is instilled in all of us.

His countless humanitarian projects and aid initiatives in nearly all developing countries, including thousands of schools, hospitals, road networks, dams and housing projects, continue to help millions around the world lead a better life.

Today, we remember the man whose love for humanity led him to open this countries to millions of expatriates who seek a decent and dignified lives for their families. Nearly 200 nationalities coexist in this country, highlighting the tolerance of this society, the embodiment of the legacy of Zayed.

Earlier this month, Expo Dubai 2020 drew the curtain on its greatest show on earth after 6 months of amazing activities. The Expo, the first ever in this part of the world, showcased the latest innovations in science, technology and environment from 195 countries.

Most important of all, it presented the UAE to the world, a young country that has become a shining example of tolerance and coexistence in addition to being a successful story of amazing human development process.