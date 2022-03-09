Dubai can be credited for defining and reshaping the role of governments and preparing state bodies for the future through the annual World Government Summit which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

This year, the World Government Summit (WGS) will take place at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 29 and 30 and will be attended by leaders, senior officials and experts from 190 countries. With 15 specialised conferences within the summit, the meetings will chart governments’ path in the post- coronavirus pandemic era with focus on sustainability, health care, economic recovery and the cities of the future.

As per the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit has “evolved into an incubator of innovative solutions at the decision and policymaking level, where ideas, knowledge and success stories are shared and transferred by pioneering government officials, thought leaders and industry experts,” Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS told a media briefing at the Museum of the Future on Monday.

A better future for the world

Since its inception, the WGS helped shape the way governments have adapted to build a better future for the world. This year, more than 4,000 participants including top government officials will again share ideas that envision agile, efficient and responsive governments that are able to deal with the immense challenges of the future.

This year’s summit is also a special one. It is being hosted by the UAE as the world attempts to put the pandemic behind it and strengthen the socioeconomic recovery. The WGS thus reflects the UAE’s commitment to support global efforts to enhance the agility and resilience of governments in the face of one of the worst pandemics in history.

The summit also offers an important platform to young people, who make up the majority of the world’s population- in the region the youth comprise at least two-thirds of the population, to take part in this unique deliberation to voice their opinions, share their views and be part of the decision-making process.

The UAE tops world governments in dozens of areas like governance, development and competitiveness indices, thanks to its forever pursuit of excellence, best practices and efficiency. This experience is annually showcased at the WGS, which is the UAE’s gift to the world.