The hosting of the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS 2022) in Dubai that coincided with the successful conclusion of the Expo 2020 Dubai has once again highlighted the pivotal role the UAE plays in bringing global political, business, and intellectual leaders on one platform to address the key issues concerning the future of humanity.
Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, WGS2022 hosted more than 110 sessions and 15 global forums. The event had more than 30 global agencies central to international development, such as the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Women’s Forum for Business and Society and the Atlantic Council taking part in it.
In addition to hosting global organisations and thought leaders at the summit, the UAE’s active participation and leadership role in many sessions once again reinforced the nation’s commitment to global efforts in enhancing the agility and resilience of governments in the face of unprecedented crises and future challenges.
WGS2022, the largest global gathering since the outbreak of the pandemic, has been an earnest attempt to draw a roadmap for governments, private sector, academia, scientific community and civil societies for a future that is fraught with risks ranging from a pandemic that is a yet to be fully tamed, geopolitical risks around the world that are threatening the world peace and numerous economic uncertainties that are lurking in the background.
Through its sessions, themes, forums, and knowledge reports, the summit examined a wide range of urgent issues facing humanity and attempted to set an agenda for the socio-economic recovery that can unlock new opportunities for millions of people globally.
The UAE’s success in crisis management and the exceptional handling pandemic has earned the nation and its leadership a special status and credibility in the international community in terms of problem solving and addressing a global crisis of this magnitude with resilience, empathy and fortitude.
The UAE governments’ foresight, proactivity and leveraging of technology to rapidly respond to challenges and adapt to unexpected events has earned it unprecedented recognition. While WGS2022 was a platform for the UAE to share its experience on how the nation managed the Covid crisis and how the lessons learned can be used in designing future health care and managing risks to economy, the summit participants, undoubtedly had lots of takeaways on how leadership should act in times of crises.