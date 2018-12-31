Our Palestinians brothers can know too that the UAE will also be at their side, standing up for justice, seeking a just peace, opposing the forces that would see Palestinian history and heritage confined to second-class status. For those in refugee camps, whether that be in Jordan, or our Muslim brothers, the Rohingya, forced from Myanmar by a morally bankrupt regime, the UAE will continue to provide help and assistance, when the need is most and the donors are few. This coming year will really set the clock ticking too for the advent of Expo2020. These are critical months ahead, where the site will truly take shape, its pavilions readied to go up, and the engineering in place for the Metro trains that will service the site.This New Year’s Day is a time of hope of promises and of commitment. And yes, the UAE truly is a nation of promise, hope and commitment.