As countries roll out vaccines against Covid-19 and businesses reopen to the public, the continued need to take precautions against the coronavirus is more urgent than ever before — and nowhere are the diligent best practices in more earnest display than in the UAE.

From its swift and proactive early measures to contain the spread of the pandemic to setting up a Covid-19 task force to forging valuable public-private health partnerships, the UAE has been at the forefront of the battle against the virus — thereby setting a successful example of protecting lives and livelihoods.

The UAE was one of the first countries to implement a nationwide sterilisation drive and set up a record-breaking mass testing programme, scale up field hospitals at a record pace and roll out major economic stimulus to mitigate the financial impact on businesses and individuals.

There’s a high number of people who have already been vaccinated against the virus — and they too must continue wearing masks, keep their distance and follow precautionary measures. It is only through such continued vigil across the community that we can safeguard our lives and livelihoods from the coronavirus



With two free vaccines rolled out for the entire UAE population and a third one approved, more than two million vaccine doses have already been administered — a massive success in one month. The result of that relentless battle against the virus is already showing its results.

The UAE has the lowest fatality rate due to Covid-19 of 0.3 per cent and a near 90 per cent recovery rate, a benchmark for the management of the pandemic worldwide.

The rigorous standards of preventive care, strict monitoring of Covid compliance and safety protocols in commercial establishments have made it possible for UAE residents and tourists to resume a near-normal life — albeit with a face mask in place.

Precautionary measures

But, as pointed out by Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, even the strictest monitoring cannot help prevent the virus from spreading if community members do not adhere to simple precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing of masks at private gatherings — and that has contributed to the recent spike in the number of positive cases of Covid-19.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has already tightened the rules for gatherings at social events, including weddings and private parties, with a maximum of 10 first-degree relatives allowed to gather.

But it is simply unrealistic and impossible for any police force or health inspectors to monitor all private houses, weddings, private parties or social gatherings — and the onus is, therefore, on all of us to rigorously continue observing all basic safety protocols and abide by the latest regulations.