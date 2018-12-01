The founding fathers believed that the UAE should be a land where all are equal before the law, where justice and freedom prevail, where social harmony is maintained, where motherhood and the values of the family are protected, and where peace and stability would go hand-in-hand with economic progress and improving the lives of all. They also set out that education for all was a fundamental building block for the future, that health care should be readily available, and that the people of this nation abide by the peaceful and tolerant tenets of Islam. And they also believed that the UAE should be a force for good, not afraid to reach or indeed strike out in the cause of helping fellow nations afflicted by humanitarian crises, natural disasters of political and social conflict.