It seems too as if the decision by US President Donald Trump is at odds with the assessments of analysts in the Pentagon and those on the ground. There is indeed a sense of deja vu about this, having seen the then US president George W. Bush land on the deck of an American carrier and declare the mission in Afghanistan to be over. Former president Barack Obama too made a similar misspeak when he declared the US mission in Iraq over, drawing down America’s troop presence there. In both those cases, the subsequent events clearly showed that the comments from the US leaders were both premature and not on point.