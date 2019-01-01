In recent months, we have seen children of new refugees snatched from their parents and jailed in separate facilities; we have seen children die in custody as their families waited in vain to complete the documentation; we have seen dreamers, who have contributed so much to the modern American economy, being put on notice that they are no longer welcome in the only home that they have known; and we have seen a US federal government shut down because of the president’s volte face on a spending bill that did not provide the funding for his ‘wall’ as he caved to the ravings of the talk-show rabble. There are millions of Americans who today are the descendants of illegal migrants, now proudly patriotic to their nation, simple people — not criminals — who believe in the American dream offered to so many and now turned into a nightmare of jail cells, separations, steel slats and a militarised border.