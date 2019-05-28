Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

How does a young nation earns its place among the top international rankings across the spectrum of development? The UAE has the answer. Thanks to its well-envisioned policies and goals, it is enjoying the top spot globally in a wide arc of quality growth indicators from some of the most rigorous watch bodies in the world. Such a feat has become possible due to the country’s clear understanding, and activation of the spirit of competitiveness.

Just this week, the United Nations Development Programme and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation’s Knowledge Report revealed that the UAE has jumped from the 104th spot to first place globally in the internet and telephony level of competition. The UAE is the only country in the region to be among the top 10 in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2018.

From its quality of government decisions, its adaptability to changes, the effectiveness of its government spending and ease of doing business to its quality of tourism infrastructure, gender equity, tolerance with foreigners and the education sector, to name but a few domains, the UAE has been racing up the rungs propelled by its fierce determination to be nothing but the best in everything it does.

Its spirit of competitivess is an accelerating force that inspires the human capital to innovate and push for the highest productivity levels. These levers of progress have enabled the UAE to achieve an impressive economy, internationally acknowledged social stability and prosperity across the board.

As the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority’s (FCSA) review of achievements over the past decade reveal, the UAE has risen to the top positions in the most important indices of education, health, economy, innovation, security and safety. This remarkable journey, that was flagged off as a federal strategy to become the ‘number one’ a decade ago, is crossing one milestone after the other. It is no surprise then that the UAE strides ahead to take its rightful place in the top ten (in more than 1,000 indices) during the next ten years.