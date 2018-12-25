Here in the UAE, these external forces exert pressure on our domestic indices too, showing that our economy is indeed integrated on a very broad macro scale with those buffeted markets. It’s a worrying time, but there are measures that can be put in place here to ward off the effects of those external forces that are at play. And the current situation presents an opportunity for agencies at every level of government to boost the microeconomy of the UAE, countering those at work at the macroeconomic level. Indeed, the government of this nation has never been slow in offering measures that shield our economy when it faces times such as this, buffeted by global headwinds.