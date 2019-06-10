The UAE’s core pursuits of creating a happy society and promoting inclusivity as a national value entered new horizons with the announcement of The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. It’s a furtherance of all that well-being strategies the UAE has striven over the decades to integrate into its process of development; in fact, the UAE’s progress has always sought impetus from the engineering of happiness at every level and the 2031 strategy is more proof of UAE’s commitment to it.

There are three main strata that unify to create a monolith of progress for every nation — individuals, society and the country. Each of these elements must enjoy a state of wellness to energise the other and their interdependence is absolute, and critical, to predict the outcome of success for the country as a whole.

The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 will work to nourish all three levels through a number of initiatives to promote an integrated concept of wellbeing, thus supporting the vision of the UAE Vision 2021 and carrying forward its achievements and momentum towards UAE Centennial 2071.

The quality of life of its people has always been paramount for UAE’s leaders, who place an unequivocal emphasis on this growth impetus. This emphasis has helped the UAE enjoy tremendous gains in prestigious rankings in a host of critical domains: social, economic, environmental, developmental and governmental. This year, at the World Government Summit, the country was ranked one of the happiest in the world, according to a report by consultancy firm BCG, well ahead of many developed countries in the West.

The Wellbeing Strategy 2031 covers 14 components and nine strategic objectives, which include enhancing people’s well-being by promoting healthy and active lifestyles, promoting mental health, including digital wellness, and adopting positive thinking. The full scope of the strategy, with 90 supporting initiatives targeting more than 40 priority areas, will be brought together under the National Wellbeing Council, which will manage and coordinate the national strategy, along with the development of the first ‘National Wellbeing Observatory’ to support the policymaking process. Additionally, the launch of the Academy of Well-being for future generations will ensure the path ahead is clearly marked and well-paved.