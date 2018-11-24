GDRFA has utilised artificial intelligence processes and other smart techniques to be able to issue visas without any human intervention. The result is an approval system that’s highly efficient and speedy — but also highly accurate, using those technologies to run critical security and administrative checks pretty instantaneously. Preserving the integrity of our borders and the security of the nation are paramount, and by able to ensure this and maintain the highest protocols — while also improving service-delivery standards — the GDRFA achievement is truly impressive. This initiative is just one element of the country’s commitment to improve services and put it beyond the service levels offered by others. That indeed is truly impressive.