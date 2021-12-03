The UAE’s strategy focuses on major initiatives covering segments like talents and creatives Image Credit: Ador Bustamante/Gulf News

The UAE’s plan to double the number of companies operating in the cultural and creative industries is a step in the right direction. The initiative is expected to lead to the creation of new jobs and raise the average income of workers in the country.

As part of the UAE’s National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently, the UAE’s strategy focuses on 40 initiatives covering three main segments including talents and creatives; professionals and business environment; and enabling the business environment.

As many as 16 major initiatives will be under spotlight in talents and creatives. There will be around 10 initiatives for professionals and the business environment and 14 initiatives for enabling the right business environment.

A work in progress

The UAE is already home to 22 free zones that cater to and attract freelancers and creative start-ups to set up, live, and work here. Over the years, the country has become a thriving trade and business hub that invites talented people.

Massive investments in areas like infrastructure have led to architectural creations that have benefited everyone by turning the various emirates into consumer hot spots, while also nurturing the all-important human capital.

In this context, the launch of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries represents a major advance towards nurturing the UAE’s creative economy. It will play an important role in furthering the country’s reputation as a leading destination in a rich, promising and diversified sector — one full of opportunities and possibilities. Notably, the availability of advanced digital capabilities have made it all the more easier for these sectors to grow.

Achieving the objectives

In order to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries, the UAE is working on its educational policies to ensure world-class education that supports the cultural and creative industries. Highlighting the importance of a national strategy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, says: “The UAE is leading the Arab world and is second globally in the field of creative goods and services.”