Visit of Crown Prince Mohammad to UAE underscores the ties that unite us in every sector

The Saudi Crown Prince is in the UAE to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments Image Credit: Supplied

The visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to the UAE underscores the depth and breadth of the very close and special relationship that ties the two brotherly nations.

Whether it be through a common history, a shared geography, a combined outlook on the world, the UAE and Saudi Arabia together constitute a regional power at both political and economic levels — and the Saudi-Emirati Cooperation Council drives that natural synergy and energy forward.

The Saudi-Emirati Cooperation Council elevates ties between the two nations and heightens our close strategic partnership, complementing the outlook of each, consolidating both as major regional and global centres. It builds on the close historical and political ties, laying the groundwork for future cooperation and to ensure that both nations maintain their strategically important place in the international community.

Together, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are common moderate allies who counter the existential threat posed by the regime in Iran and its interference in Arab nations. In the Arabian Gulf, the Saudi-UAE Strategic Partnership strengthens the Gulf Cooperation Council and enhances its ability to activate joint action. - Gulf News

Saudi Arabia plays a leading and pivotal role across this wider region — it is the leader of the axis of Arab moderation, a guarantee of security, peace, stability and prosperity of the region.

The UAE shares its outlook of moderation, and together, along with other moderate Arabs, continue to confront terrorists who threaten our stability and security. Together, we root out extremists, shut off their supplies of money, close down support and ensure that the message of moderation is heard above the noise of those who undermine stability.

Make no mistake, the leaderships of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia firmly believe that the fate of our two nations and peoples share a common destiny, intertwined at every level, pursuing a strategic partnership from which there is no departure.

Politically, economically, militarily the partnership enhances the prosperity of the region and ensures our protection. Certainly, this very close and strategic partnership has greatly enhanced our prosperity and increased the opportunities for even more business.