As schools, business and government offices opened their doors on Monday morning for the start of another busy UAE week, life was as normal as it gets. If there had not been a statement by the Ministry of Defence, that was issued in the early morning hours, we would not have learnt that Al Houthis attempted a terrorist attack on the country by ballistic missiles, which were shot down by our air defence over the Abu Dhabi sky.

And that is what the UAE truly is, one of the safest places on this planet. Despite the hype in the media about the attempted attacks on the country, we don’t feel less safe. We go about our affairs not the least worried about our safety or the safety of our loved ones.

This is not complacency, not at all. It comes for the trust we all have in the decisions taken by this nation’s leaders and policymakers and the proven ability of our national defence and security institutions.

The Al Houthi terror group attempted a similar attack last week and failed. As they continue to feel the heat of the Arab coalition strikes, they will desperately attempt to attack civilian areas in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. But they will not go far with that; they are already on the run as they continue to suffer heavy losses on nearly all the Yemen war fronts at the hands of the government forces, supported by the coalition.

Defeat of the Al Houthi terror militia

The goal is very clear: the defeat of the Al Houthi terror militia, ending the war in Yemen, reuniting Yemen and restoring its legitimate government and eliminating any threat to the region’s security.

The more the coalition and the government forces get close to achieving those goals, the more desperate Al Houthis will be. They know that the conflict they instigated seven years ago is nearing its end. The coalition has been intensifying its actions on multiple levels.

Militarily, the coalition-backed government forces are winning the ground war, while the coalition air power has been successful recently in alienating Al Houthi threats. Shortly after the terror group sent its missiles into the Saudi and UAE territories, UAE fighter jets retaliated, destroying a mobile missile battery in Al Jawf outside the Houthi-controlled capital Sana’a.

Politically, the coalition has been successful in getting global support for its demand that the Houthi militia be designated as a terror group. The US administration said over the weekend that it was considering that decision.

The militia had been designated by the Trump administration four few years ago as a terror group but that decision was curiously revoked by the Biden administration. That move emboldened the group, most analysts say. Thus, it is hoped that Washington rectify that terrible mistake.