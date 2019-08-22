Arab Coalition forces take part in demining operations in Yemen. The UAE has dedicated massive financial resources and many of its own soldiers on the ground, several of whom have been martyred, paying the ultimate sacrifice. Image Credit: WAM

Criticisms against the UAE over recent tensions in the southern Yemeni city of Aden are unfounded.

These criticisms by the Yemeni government overlook enormous sacrifices made by the UAE on the ground in Yemen.

Not only has the UAE been a committed member, along with Saudi Arabia, for the past four years, the country has dedicated massive financial resources and many of its own soldiers on the ground, several of whom have been martyred, paying the ultimate sacrifice.

The Arab coalition fighting Iran-backed Al Houthi militants in Yemen has not wavered in its goal to make sure Iran does not gain a foothold in the Gulf region’s southern-most state.

As a key member of the coalition, the UAE believes in restoring the legitimate government overthrown from power in an Al Houthi coup in late 2014.

It is the only way to bring back peace and security to the Yemeni government.

In fact, the UAE’s involvement in the coalition came at the official request of the Yemeni people.

While the decision to join the war came with a string of challenges, the UAE bravely stepped up to the task for the greater good of the region and the international community.

Leaving Yemen to be ruled by Iran-backed militants would only serve to further destabilise the region and the world.

Without the UAE’s help, Aden would have been under Al Houthi occupation much like the capital Sana’a.

Saud Al Shamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’affaires of the UAE to the UN recently noted, “We must not forget the significant role that my country has taken on in liberating Aden and other territories occupied by the Houthi coup militias while preventing terror organisations from exploiting the security vacuum during this difficult and sensitive time.”

He added, “The UAE was able to play a role in major efforts to rebuild liberated areas and offer material and technical assistance to the Yemeni people while contributing to efforts to confront the threat posed by Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. Moreover, the UAE has supported all efforts by the Coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Bab Al Mandeb Strait and Red Sea.”

As for recent tensions in Aden between the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council forces, the UAE has rejected accusations that it played any part in current tensions there.