The adherence to time-bound goals, which is now an internationally acknowledged defining strength of the UAE, is predicated on abiding by the two absolute principles of growth — an examination of the journey so far and the assessment of the distance to the next destination and the means of getting there. The UAE has consistently practised this discipline and while these are exacting, gruelling tasks, they, however, yield outstanding results when undertaken with clarity and purposefulness as the UAE’s many achievements in its 47 years of existence have shown.