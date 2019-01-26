But the commentary from Davos was far from being negative. Indeed, Dubai’s Crown Prince, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, provided one of the positives by highlighting the UAE’s efforts to enhance international cooperation and building partnerships to deliver the innovations of the future in the here and now. The UAE is set to lead the region’s contribution to the development of new technologies after an agreement with the WEF to set up an advanced research centre in Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan is determined to develop relations between the UAE and the WEF to establish a new model for knowledge and innovations aimed at ensuring a better future for generations to come. It’s an example others would do well to follow.