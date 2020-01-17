Thousands throng the Burj Khalifa to watch a special LED display on the occassion of UAE National Day Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

At a time when the political weather in many pockets of the region is undergoing severe turbulence, it is of immeasurable comfort to be living in the UAE that offers the highest degree of safety and security to its residents and visitors. This reality has been iterated many times by many entities, including the World Economic Forum, and the latest endorsement comes from the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2019, whose findings were launched in Abu Dhabi last week.

According to the GTI, the UAE is among the countries least impacted by terrorism, ranked 130 among the 163 countries mentioned in the index prepared by the Institute for Economics and Peace. This is a superlative achievement by the UAE and it is entirely a result of its wise leadership and sound governance.

As the globe is riven by more and more fault lines drawn by violence and terrorist attacks, the desire to stay safe and keep their loved ones free from harm has become an overwhelming urgency for many peoples around the world.

But it’s not just the big, overpowering dangers that imperil humanity; people’s desire for everyday safety, of being able to live in a stable, peaceful society, walk down friendly streets, breathe air in benign public spaces, take a walk in the neighbourhood on a cool, crisp night, drive into the mountains for the weekend and have their children play in a park, are life-affirming indispensables.

And it’s a matter of record that the UAE provides all these to its residents. In a 2019 survey by a UK-based travel entity, 96.1 per cent of UAE residents said that they feel safe to walk outside at night.

The benevolent values that have shaped the UAE — humanitarian ideals of progress, respect for peoples, a deep belief in global solidarity and an empathetic world vision — have made the country a destination of choice.

People from around the world come to the UAE to live, work, raise a family, build a future of their dreams and prosper because they are assured that they and their loved ones will always enjoy a nurturing, safe and peaceful environment here.