Hayat, the UAE’s newly-launched digital registry of deceased donors, will provide a database of both nationals and expatriates recording their wish to donate organs after their death by registering for the programme through a free app and this information will be linked to all public and private hospitals in the country, becoming an indispensable facilitator for the medical field to stay ahead in the race. The UAE legalised organ donation from deceased donors in September 2016 and the presidential decree came into effect in March 2017. With four accredited, state-of-the-art organ transplant centres, the UAE is scripting an increasing number of successful transplant stories by the year. Major solid organ transplants — including heart, kidney and lungs — offer affirmations on how scores of people are getting a new lease of life. A single donor can save up to eight lives and the UAE has witnessed many multi-organ donations in the past few years.