People, wearing masks as a precautionary measure, walk past a street at Business Bay area in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

The world has seen a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases during recent weeks. Given the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant, it is not surprising that the case numbers are going up so sharply. Some experts have even suggested that the latest Covid-19 variant spreads three times faster than the Delta variant.

While Omicron has emerged as the dominant variant in a few countries, Delta variant still exists in several nations, making the twin threat from the two variants a particular challenge for mankind.

Given the increased number of cases, authorities across the world — from Asia to America — are calling for utmost caution. The World Health Organisation announced that the number of Covid-19 cases recorded globally shot up by 11 per cent in the last week, compared with the previous week.

In scenes playing out across the US, where the virus is on a wild run, record case counts are reported from New Jersey and New York to Arkansas and Chicago. In Arizona and New Mexico, federal medical personnel have been pressed into service to provide COVID surge support.

Here in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,556 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 908 recoveries. Although the UAE has won plaudits for its better grip on the overall COVID situation, authorities are asking people to stay determined and cautious.

The country’s stellar roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination, effective Green Pass system, apart from its efficient coronavirus strategy and safety initiatives have ensured that the virus has remained in check till now.

Urging everyone to comply with all Covid-19 countermeasures, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, asked people to continue collaboration with all departments concerned in order to ensure the safety of families and society.

Speaking during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on the New Year’s Eve, he assured all people that the UAE health sector is fully geared to address any challenges associated with the new coronavirus wave, underlining that the emerging Covid variant might take some time to disappear, as was the case with the previous one.