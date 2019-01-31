From its inception in 2015, the UAE Gender Balance Council has made impressive strides to place the UAE at the forefront of this societal advantage and the Gender Balance Index awards announced last week reaffirmed the UAE’s achievements in this field. The country’s efforts have also borne fruit in the international recognition it has earned: In 2018, the UAE earned the first place in the Gulf Cooperation Council and second in the Arab world in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap World Report, and second in the world in their index of wage equality for the same job.