Not every nation is able to stay on course while pursuing long-term visions for growth, development and prosperity. In times of adversities, they sometimes digress, trip, falter or fail. Staying on course requires leadership’s foresightedness, resolve, consistency and eagerness to prioritise welfare of the citizenry. There cannot be a better example of this determination in the region than the United Arab Emirates, a country led by leaders who have always delivered on promises and led the nation on a path of prosperity.

A strong endorsement of this track record came on Monday when it was revealed that the UAE stands at number one position in 121 global and 479 regional indices. Not just that, the nation is among top ten most competitive countries in more than 300 global indices.

The new project is deeply rooted in the country’s rich tradition of public consultations through the Rulers’ Majlis. An open-door policy allowed citizens to access the leaders and provided suggestions on governance and development. This ‘Digital Majlis’ is another opportunity for nationals and expatriates to be part of the country’s glorious journey for the next fifty years - Gulf News

This year, when a raging pandemic has destroyed economies and governance systems, the UAE took lead in 79 international indicators. Announcing this data, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Our message to everyone here in the UAE and abroad is that the UAE has no option but to excel and move ahead. Retreat is never an option.”

After achieving a prominent slot in global indices, the UAE, Shaikh Mohammed, said will deploy this competitiveness to further enhance the performance of all sectors. The goal, he added while presenting a report of Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority to the Cabinet, is to continue to ensure high quality life for citizens and residents.

A day later, Sheikh Mohammed invited suggestions from citizens and residents to help shape the future of the country. Launching a new project, ‘Designing the Next 50, supports the 2020: Towards the next 50 plan’, he invited ideas to evolve a national strategy for the next five decades. Under this project people will be able to provide their suggestions through a new website. “Fifty years ago, the UAE’s founders started a mission to involve people in shaping the country’s future that we see today. Today, we begin our mission to prepare for the next 50 years that lead up to the UAE’s centennial,” Sheikh Mohammed said.