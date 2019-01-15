Through entities such as International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) at Masdar City, the UAE has acted to make sustainability the watchword moving forward, and ADSW provides a platform that brings together the whole world to the UAE to work and coordinate efforts. Indeed, over the years the UAE has become a top destination for innovative ideas that are aimed at building a sustainable world. The Vice-President said: “This will ensure a stable and secure source of energy, water and food for future generations.” While the UAE’s role in developing human capital and empowering youth continues unabated, there can be no doubt about the importance of placing sustainability at its very centre. Indeed the nation’s leadership fully endorses this commitment.