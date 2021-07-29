All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply for the golden visa between July 2021 to September 2022 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The decision to grant golden visas to the UAE’s doctors is not only a timely recognition of their efforts and sacrifices in being the country’s frontline heroes, but will also bolster the UAE’s health sector by encouraging the best talents to remain in the country for long-term progress.

The golden visa will grant doctors and their families a 10-year residency, enhancing their job and living stability, and driving the development and innovation of various sectors, especially healthcare.

The decision comes in execution of the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to grant golden visas to those with scientific competencies and distinguished expertise in the country. The initiative thus promotes a motivational work environment and high-quality living standards by attracting and retaining top talents in the medical field, and also adds an element of flexibility to the UAE’s medical talent pool.

By providing opportunities for expat medical staff to work and reside in the UAE, not only will the national healthcare sector become strengthened and more competitive, but also help make the sector a global model in terms of efficiency and quality of medical services.

All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply for the golden visa between July 2021 to September 2022 through dedicated websites, and the concerned government departments will receive and review the applications to issue the visa for those who qualify. Moreover, seven offices affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) will be set up exclusively across the UAE for doctors who wish to apply for the golden visa in person.

The decision also takes forward the process that was started last year, when more than 200 doctors in Dubai were granted the 10-year residency in May last year for their work to protect the emirate against Covid-19.

On a similar vein, the UAE Government recently announced the start of the golden visa application process for coders through the National Programme for Coders, launched by Shaikh Mohammad to grant golden visas to 100,000 coders, available for both residents and non-residents of the UAE.