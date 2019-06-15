His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on June 12, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

From the earliest days of the foundation of the UAE, it has always enjoyed warm and cordial relations with the people of a then divided Germany. It’s a relationship that is long, deep and fruitful, developing into one that’s strategic and built on mutual cooperation, respect and the building and promotion of international peace and security.

Over the past few days, these special ties between the UAE and Germany have been reaffirmed with the official visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to this European nation – a visit that came following an official invitation by its Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Shaikh Mohammad’s visit is the latest in a long series, and the special relationship between the UAE and Germany reflects the continued growth and development of this partnership, one built on a full understanding and appreciation of the cultural, economic and strategic benefits for all. Indeed, as it stands now, the UAE is the top trading partner in the Arab world for Germany, accounting for some 22 per cent of trade between Germany and the region.

There are many common points of agreement when it comes to economic, trade, and creating a stable and strong region built on peace, respect and security. - Gulf News

The level of economic activity between the UAE and Germany reflects the importance of this nation as a financial and commercial sector, a hub for trade between east and west, north and south, and a pivotal location for companies and individuals who want to build on the benefits of our trade and aviation links – and the ease of doing business here. Trade between the two is worth Dh48.6 billion, with Germany sending cars, aircraft, machinery here, with aluminium and petrochemical products being imported from here in return. It’s a very significant market – and long may it continue and prosper further.

Already, there are almost 15,000 German citizens residing here in the UAE, playing an integral role in building the ties that bind the two nations. Another half a million Germans visit each year.