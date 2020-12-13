An evening shot of the Green Mubazarrah, a well-known tourist attraction at the foothills of Jabel Hafeet mountains Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

The UAE is more just than desert and coastline. Tourists from around the world come to see the Burj Khalifa (the tallest building), the Palm Islands of Dubai, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and many other iconic structures in the UAE. Then there’s Sharjah, the cultural capital. There’s much more to the UAE. As a tourist destination, the UAE offers a diverse and rich panoply of experiences.

From time to time, residents and the rest of the world need to be reminded of the bounty of attractions in the UAE. This is the driving force behind the launch of a new unified strategy to boost domestic tourism by regulating the sector. As part of the UAE Nation Brand, a new identity will promote the country as a single prime destination for tourists and share its inspiring story with the world.

At a time when the coronavirus hampers international travel, the UAE affords an excellent opportunity to explore the country and its gems. - Gulf News

There are hidden cultural, archaeological and architectural treasures in each of the seven emirates. Many residents are unaware of them. Which is why His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, invited people to “rediscover the UAE’s landmarks, reconnect with nature and share their experiences on social media platforms”. That will allow the world to see the splendour of the UAE and spur them to come to the country.

Domestic tourism in the UAE alone yielded Dh41.2 billion last year, and there is no reason why it can’t be tapped further. And there’s no better time than winter in the UAE, as Sheikh Mohammed noted while launching the first federal domestic tourism campaign titled “World’s Coolest Winter”. The campaign will highlight the attractions that are unique to each emirate.

Tourism is a money-spinner for countries around the world. It’s no exception in the UAE. It’s integral to the national economy. So every effort has to be made to enhance revenue from the sector. The unified strategy will help develop a comprehensive federal tourism plan to stimulate more growth in the industry by unifying legislation, increasing investment, diversifying resources, training personnel, and so on. Everyone can contribute and benefit from this. That includes the private sector.