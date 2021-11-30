Wahat Al Karama honours the Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives in service of the UAE Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

It is often said that a nation’s greatness can be gauged by the valour of its soldiers. The UAE has been at the forefront of maintaining peace and stability in this region and our fine men in uniform have answered the call of the duty whenever the need arose. Showing unrivalled courage, they made the ultimate sacrifice with their very lives, making both their families and the country proud.

When it came to defending the nation and fight her enemies abroad, these brave men didn’t think twice. Some of them died in action. Today as we take time to reflect upon those who laid down their lives in the service of this nation and explain what this day means to our future generations, let us not lose sight of what their heroic deeds achieved.

A moment to remember

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan captured the gratitude of the nation in his statement on Monday, “Those events will be especially poignant for those are able to safely resume those activities this year. In the midst of those celebrations, take a moment to remember how many have died so that we can enjoy the day with such pleasure and comfort. And let’s also devote time to think about what we can do to serve our communities and our country.”

The Commemoration Day gives us the chance to remember the fallen heroes, the precious lives scarified in the line of duty. Their families, forever proud, will have a special place in the collective conscience of the nation. Their memory will be treasured by this and the future generations of this country.

Values of sacrifice

No exaggeration this: we owe our peace and stability to these martyrs. There is a maxim that all great values have a price. We are forever indebted to our martyrs who defended those principles.

“The Thirtieth of November is a day of appreciation and loyalty, on which our nation — leadership and people — articulates with pride the values of sacrifice and our martyrs’ heroic deeds. The UAE flag is a symbol of strength, pride and invincibility. On this day, our men and women express their deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their very souls in protection of the sovereignty of our land,” the President noted.