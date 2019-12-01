Image Credit: WAM

When the leaders of the emirates gathered in the Union House 48 years ago, to form this great homeland, who could have imagined then how the UAE would grow and prosper, taking a leading place in the league of nations to become a beacon for the wider region and beyond? Yes, the unification for a common cause, under a common flag, under a united government and leadership, is indeed an unprecedented success as it continues its march of progress.

We live in a nation that is brave and bold, always seeking to grow, achieve and assist. Whether it be at home or in helping others less fortunate, touched by natural disasters, upheaval or political unrest, the leadership and government, the officials and individuals of the UAE have always been there to lend a helping hand. And as the UAE has grown over these past 48 years, so too has our ability and willingness to reach out and change lives for the better.

In six months, the UAE will welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai — a global event only made possible by the investment over the past 48 years in the people and infrastructure required to build this unique homeland. - Gulf News

Over these past 48 years, this nation has looked at the future and embraced it, seeing possibilities where others see problems, welcoming change not fearing it, embracing hope and shunning hopelessness. It is this thinking that has brought many positive and imaginative changes to the lives of all who live here. And this has allowed its sons to reach for the stars.

Our schools, colleges and universities have grown, our students educated to the highest international standards — all with the understanding that their learning will make a difference, will bring positive change, will ensure prosperity. In six months, the UAE will welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai — a global event only made possible by the investment over the past 48 years in the people and infrastructure required to build this unique homeland.

This is a nation that stands for what’s right and brings light to the darkest corners of this region touched by extremists. It is a nation that is the first to help when calamity strikes. It is a nation that is proud to be a leader and accept the responsibilities of making a difference.