Imagine a jet-lagged and weary air passenger arriving in Dubai, getting off the plane, collecting luggage and then walking out to get a taxi. No passport checks, no visas issued, no security concerns. The ability of governments to communicate and share information, the ability of facial-recognition technology to accurately identify individuals, the ability of an array of biometric and other transponder-based technologies to work together — all make a traveller’s arrival seamless, secure and already a reality at Dubai Airport. That’s a system that was first theoretically raised at a previous gathering of the summit, and is now a reality. How about skypods that link the skyscrapers of our cities, meaning there’s less traffic, less carbon footprint, less damage to our environment. These concepts are on display now at the summit, and how long too before they become as commonplace is as taking a ride in a building’s lift.