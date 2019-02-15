Given the public mood in India, it is fair to assume that the nation is at the end of its tether, but as the country rightfully mourns and grieves the loss of its soldiers, this tragedy also calls for some introspection. Before taking any drastic military or political step, India must weigh its options and choose with care. There is also a need to re-look the country’s domestic security policy and evaluate the reasons why the conflict in Kashmir, a vexed political issue, has taken such a sinister turn.