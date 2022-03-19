Enjoying strong and strategic ties with all the key players in the Ukrainian conflict, the UAE is well positioned to play and constructive role in the pursuit of a peaceful settlement and helping those in need.

In the context comes the important visit of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Moscow on Thursday and his meeting with the Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

“The UAE welcomes all mediation efforts to bring the parties together and to prioritise regional and international peace and stability,” Sheikh Abdullah told a press conference following the meeting. “We also stressed the need to intensify efforts to consider the available options on humanitarian issues, most importantly unimpeded humanitarian access that would ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.”

The UAE’s top diplomat statement underscores the significant role other countries can play in bringing the two sides together to end the conflict as well as the importance of international bodies, such as the United Nations, in helping those fleeing the war. More than 3 million people have fled the military operations in Ukraine in the past three weeks, according to the UN.

Providing a helping hand

The UAE, which has always sought to provide a helping hand when catastrophe, disaster, or social and political unrest strikes, announced it would provide $5 million in relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine in response to an urgent appeal by the UN.

On Thursday, his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered two emergency humanitarian relief flights to support civilians fleeing the crisis.

The flights carrying essential relief departed from Dubai and Sharjah airports, and this nation’s ability to assist quickly is in part due to our preparedness and the vital work carried out by International Humanitarian City in Dubai.

The relief flights to Warsaw — more than 2 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in Poland — are part of the collective efforts of UN organisations such as the UN Humanitarian Response Depot, the International Medical Corps, the UN Development Programme , the UN Population Fund, Fittest, the World Health Organisation along with other aid bodies, and will support around 85,000 beneficiaries.

The latest aid comes in addition to the aircraft dispatched by the UAE on March 7 as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist civilians in Ukraine.