The UAE becomes the first Gulf Arab nation to formalize a process aimed at giving expatriates a bigger stake in the country Image Credit: Shutterstock

Soon, expatriates who call the UAE home will be able to obtain Emirati citizenship, granting them passport rights and the ability to live here indefinitely.

The dual citizenship rights were announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday, outlining this very significant change.

In effect, the legal changes now mean that a person who meets the criteria specified in the new law can hold two passports – dual citizenship will be permitted, meaning the grantee still retains their original legal nationality too.

This process of naturalization is a highly cherished and desirable innovation, one that grants those who meet the criteria with the rights and privileges afforded to UAE citizens as they travel internationally.

Indeed, the UAE passport, one of the strongest documents in the world, allows visa-free access to most countries around the world, a recognition of the high regard, trust and respect of the UAE.

People eligible for UAE citizenship through this naturalization process include investors, people with specialized professions and unique qualifications, doctors, scientists, researchers and those who inspire and teach our youth at the highest levels as well as artists, writers and other people whose creative talents and unique skillsets have and will enrich and transform their adopted homeland - Gulf News

This new citizenship privilege can be granted to skilled professionals who are nominated by rulers' courts, the Cabinet, the executive council of each of the seven emirates, the courts or the crown princes.

Certainly, people eligible for UAE citizenship through this naturalization process include investors, people with specialized professions and unique qualifications, doctors, scientists, researchers and those who inspire and teach our youth at the highest levels as well as artists, writers and other people whose creative talents and unique skillsets have and will enrich and transform their adopted homeland.

The new rights will also be granted to the families of those who meet the naturalization criteria, granting UAE passports to their spouses and their children, and all too can hold dual citizenship.

This very significant milestone for many has been brought about following an order from High Highness President Sheikh Khalifa to ensure this nation continues to attract and retain intelligent, progressive and specialized professionals who continue to enrich UAE society by their hard word, skillsets and dedication.

Throughout its near five-decade history, the UAE had progressed from strength to strength, with expatriates helping to forge its continuous growth and prosperity.