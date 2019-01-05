Cracks, however, are beginning to appear in the Republican ranks, with at least GOP senators calling for the bills to be put to a vote. If indeed the Senate does pass those bills, the political focus will shift firmly to the Oval Office to see if indeed the president will follow through on his veto threats. Trump has threatened to declare the southern border a national emergency, trying to raise the funds for the wall by use of his executive powers. Such a move, however, would indeed strain those powers and would also lead to a deterioration in his relationship with his Senate partners. Right now, he is isolated, a worrying place given the troubles that await him in the coming months.