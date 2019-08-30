With the UAE as its integral part, Arab Coalition will protect the mission’s integrity

Southern fighters are pictured in Aden, Yemen on August 29, 2019. Reuters/Fawaz Salman Image Credit: Reuters

For the past three-and-a-half years the Arab Coalition has been working in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions to restore the legitimate government of Yemen and create conditions where stability and peace can thrive, ensuring a better future for our Arab brothers there.

The UAE is proud to be a member of this Arab Coalition. Our men in the Armed Forces have made the ultimate sacrifice in this crucial mission.

It has been a mission made necessary by the actions of Al Houthis in destabilising Yemen with the active help of Iran.

Throughout this chaos, there have been several terrorist elements that have sought to exploit the situation on the ground to advance their own extremist agendas and nefarious philosophies.

The mission for all those involved in restoring law, order, peace and stability is indeed difficult. But the UAE and its coalition partners will neither be deterred nor thwarted by these disparate elements.

The good work and progress of the Arab Coalition in proving humanitarian aid, stability and security in that country can easily be undermined by these terrorist elements - Gulf News

And these terrorists, be it under the guise of Daesh, Al Qaida, the Muslim Brotherhood or any other form, are determined to subvert the efforts to restore peace and stability in Yemen.

Recent developments in and around the port of Aden show that these elements — and Al Qaida in particular — has the ability to disrupt the difficult work being done on the ground.

Make no mistake, the Arab Coalition — with the UAE as its integral part — will do everything within its power to protect the integrity of the mission and take every measure to defend the progress made and ensure the safety of its allies and partners on the ground.

Let us not forget that the very nature of terrorists is to to spread fear and chaos by exploiting any and every means to advance an extremist political agenda. Such is the case now in Yemen, whether that be in Aden or Hodeida.

The good work and progress of the Arab Coalition in proving humanitarian aid, stability and security in that country can easily be undermined by these terrorist elements.