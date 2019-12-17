The free zone is a success story, no wonder vile elements are trying to undermine it

Jafza is home to over 7500 customers including 100 of the Fortune 500 companies Image Credit: Supplied

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has been manufacturing and shipping its products from the UAE around the world for decades, building the economy, commercial and trading strength of this nation. As such, it is an integral and fundamental element, one that has grown into the largest free zone in the world. The impact and success of Jafza have been felt throughout the Gulf region and beyond.

A model and inspiration to other similar ventures, Jafza is home to more than 7,500 companies many of the whom are also on the list of top 100 corporations and companies globally. Simply put, it’s an unparalleled success story with a reputation that those who have an axe to grind against the UAE would be quick to try and tarnish.

And that certainly seems to be the case recently, with Dubai Media Office on Monday releasing a series of tweets to rebuff baseless allegations raised against UAE-made products and their authenticity.

Let’s be absolutely clear on this: Every item manufactured in the free zone is authentic, of the highest quality and subject to the inspection standards of the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA. This federal body uses best international standards and quality assurance methodologies to protect all in the supply chain, from manufacturer to consumer - Gulf News

According to Dubai Media Office, Emirati-produced goods that have been manufactured specifically in the free zone have been the subject of an ongoing and malicious smear campaign, one that is deliberately and wilfully spreading false allegations over the quality and authenticity of those goods.

This crude smear campaign is a deliberate attempt to undermine the credibility of ESMA, harm the reputation of Jebel Ali and the more than 150,000 people who work there, and harm the economic integrity of the UAE itself.

It is nothing more than an attempt by nefarious forces within Qatar and Turkey to drag Jafza into their lingering political disputes and try and harm our resilient economy.

The forces responsible for this smear campaign need to fully understand that they are doing nothing more than engaging in a feeble and misconstrued campaign that has failed.