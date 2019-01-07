The plan is visionary in that it will establish the first virtual commercial city, one where setting up a new company will be as easy as setting up an email account. Similarly, the plan will allow for the creation of economic zones in universities in the emirate, where research and knowledge, learning and entrepreneurship will go hand-in-hand to create new opportunities and foster economic growth. Education too is key for ensuring the emirate continues to thrive, and the plan will allow for the educational records of all to be centrally stored; education is not just for the formal years in institutions but is a lifelong process. Concerning health of all in Dubai is a key concern, the plan will provide ample and easy medical care for all. In environmental terms, the plan envisages homes in the emirate becoming self-sufficient and sustainable. Philanthropy remains a key focus, while the plan also envisages the establishment of cooperatives and privatisation of some services.