This act of empowerment also comes at a time when across the Arab world, women are struggling to have their voices heard or to play a full and meaningful role in society and the workplace. Here, in the UAE, though, sky is the limit, as both sexes work in tandem, creating partnerships in a harmonious society that benefits all. Ensuring that women representatives in the new FNC will have an equal voice will also mean that the laws and policies adopted and enacted by the government will fairly reflect the interests and concerns of all members of society, taking all points of view into account, and shaping laws that will ensure a harmonious and gender-equal nation moving forward. The new FNC elections are to be held next year and currently there are seven women members in the chamber of 40. Women do, however, currently occupy the position of Chairperson and Speaker of the FNC.