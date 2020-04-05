Dubai Municipality staff sterilise the streets of the city in the early hours of Saturday. Image Credit: Irish Eden Belleza/Gulf News

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, and the number of infections multiplies by the hour, stricter measures to keep people safe and healthy have become necessary.

This is a time when we all have to work together to overcome this global crisis. The UAE government has checked all the right boxes when it comes to containing the potential threat of the outbreak. Its efforts are widely recognised around the world as a model of efficiency in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

The latest of these measures is the decision by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, in coordination with the Command and Control Centre for Combating COVID-19, to extend the disinfection programme to 24 hours a day across all areas and communities in the emirate. The decision also includes intensive restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles. The measure came into effect Saturday evening.

The move is meant to get everyone to stay at home. Of course, there are exceptions, which include those who work in vital sectors, specified in the decision, as food retail outlets, pharmacies, security, energy, media among others.

Individuals will not be allowed to leave the house, except for essential purposes or if they are working in those vital sectors exempted from the restrictions. Also, all people leaving home should wear a mask, gloves and ensure they keep a safe distance from others.

These measures will not work, however, if the people, whom the decision aims to protect, flout them. They will only work if we all cooperate and show responsibility in these times of crisis. Those who violate the rules will, of course, be prosecuted because this is about the safety of the nation.

Over the past three weeks, the response from citizens and residents to the earlier measures was great. People to a large degree have been cooperative and responsive. The majority understands the need to follow the advice of authorities, henceforth; the UAE has a low rate of infections compared to other nations. This is the result of sound planning and policies by the relevant authorities and the responsible actions by most citizens and residents.