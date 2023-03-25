1 of 4
BEWARE OF ‘PROFESSIONAL’ BEGGARS DURING RAMADAN: UAE Public Prosecution has issued a warning against begging saying that begging can lead one to jail and hefty fine. The warning comes, as there is always sudden surge in professional beggars who try to exploit people during Ramadan, also known as the month of giving and helping the poor. The Public Prosecution has also emphasised that begging in any manner or way is prohibited and individuals caught begging will be prosecuted. It is also everyone’s duty not to encourage beggars by giving them alms instead report them to police. Donations can be given to approved charity groups, which always have plans to help the people in need. [By Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor]
Image Credit:
2 of 4
TURMOIL IN FRANCE: French anger shows no sign of abating. Uproar over pension reform legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was enflamed when President Emmanuel Macron exercised a controversial executive power to push the plan through parliament without a vote last week. Violent protests also led to the postponement of King Charles III’s trip to the country. Police arrested more than 450 people on Thursday and 441 members of the security forces were injured on the most violent day since the start of the year. More than 900 fires were lit around Paris on the 11th day of protests. Bordeaux Town Hall building was also set on fire. Macron refuses to give in nor the protesters. It remains unclear how the government will defuse the crisis but a channel for negotiations needs to be opened to calm things down. [By Stephen N.R., Senior Associate Editor]
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 4
NAGELSMANN COULD REPLACE CONTE AT TOTTENHAM: Bayern Munich parted ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel but it seems an odd move by the German giants. It comes as a shock as Nagelsmann had only been in the hot seat for under two years. He masterminded victory over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain to guide his team to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Bayern – who have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles – are currently second in the league table and just one point off leaders Borussia Dortmund. Clearly Nagelsmann was doing a fine job but it didn’t appear to be good enough for Bayern who will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition. But the young coach has proven his ability to manage at the highest level and will not be short of offers. He is a strong personality and will not allow this setback to bother him. He is an ardent follower of the English Premier League and there are growing rumours he could replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham’s new coach. He would be a breath of fresh air for the North Londoners and his attacking style of play would definitely go down well with the fans who have become tired of Conte’s ultra-defensive approach. [By Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 4
ALEC BALDWIN, GWYNETH PALTROW AND THE LONG ARM OF THE LAW: If you thought that being a top Hollywood celebrity would grant you immunity from the law, look at Alec Baldwin and Gwyneth Paltrow. Both are acclaimed actors, with Paltrow winning an Oscar and Baldwin excelling in a gamut of genres. But you can see the two have not been given a free pass if one pursues recent news involving them. Paltrow is on trial for allegedly bumping into an elderly skier at a US ski resort and damaging his ribs. Baldwin faces allegations that he discharged a revolver that was used as a prop, on the sets of his upcoming Western. We certainly don’t know if Baldwin or Paltrow are guilty; it is for the US courts to decide. But the fact that the long arm of the law seeks accountability from all is heartening. [By Rajagopalan Venkataraman, Assistant Editor-Features]
Image Credit: AFP