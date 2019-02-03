The UAE is home to around one million Roman Catholics, and Pope Francis’ visit is significant moment for this large segment of our society. But the visit by the pontiff also comes at a time when this wider region is afflicted by extremists who seek to widen hatred and divisions. It’s a point highlighted by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcoming Pope Francis. “The UAE receives Pope Francis at a time when we are in dire need of meeting on common human values, extending bridges of brotherhood and friendship, highlighting the points of similarity, uprooting factors of separation, defusing and fighting strife, hatred and religious and ethnic discrimination,” Shaikh Mohammad wrote, while thanking His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for inviting His Holiness to participate in the Global Religions Dialogue Forum on Human Brotherhood. This visit should serve as a reminder to all of the ties that bind us in humanity, showing that we all share the same values of tolerance, peace and coexistence.