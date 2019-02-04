As he visited the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi yesterday — by its very definition an occasion of great ceremony, honour and circumstance — Pope Francis chose to arrive in a simple vehicle. This gesture is in keeping with walking in the footsteps of Saint Francis of Assisi, a man who dedicated his life to helping others, tending to the sick, feeding and clothing the poor. It also serves to remind us all that while the material possessions of this world are indeed to be welcomed, there is much greater work that needs to be done. And certainly, here in the UAE, that is a message too that has been taken to heart from the very first days that the founders of this nation laid the foundation stones for growth. Pope Francis’ visit here is a reminder that we all have a duty to reach out to those in need, to provide shelter and succour for those afflicted by humanitarian crises, natural disasters or social unrest.