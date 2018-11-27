The danger of any military engagement in the region is that it will be hard to contain. What’s more, it has the potential to escalate, given that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation will be under pressure to support the government in Kiev. But there is a reality too that Russian infractions in the region have been met with a timid response — Crimea’s annexation was achieved swiftly with only economic sanctions following — and the Russian leadership might feel emboldened by that lack of response from the west. While the incidents in the Sea of Azov have taken on greater significance, the imposition of martial law in Ukraine has led to Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing “serious concern” at the move, while Kiev has said the seizures of its vessels were “an act of aggression”. Clearly, as it stands right now, this crisis has every potential to escalate.